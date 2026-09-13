3,736 liquor shops in AP set to be renewed

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has finalised the schedule for renewal of 3,736 retail liquor shops across the State. Renewal applications from existing licensees will be accepted from Saturday to September 21, covering six working days, Excise Commissioner Chamakuri Sridhar said. The Gazette notification for fresh applications will be published on September 22, and fresh applications will be accepted from September 22 to 29, covering seven working days. The draw of lots will be conducted on September 30.
The Excise Department has already obtained the Gazette numbers from the respective Collectorates for the renewal process. The Gazette notification for renewal was published on Saturday. Existing licensees who wish to continue their shops for another year can submit their renewal applications within the prescribed period.
A total of 3,736 retail liquor shops will continue in the State from October 1, 2026 to September 30, 2027. Of these, 3,396 shops are in the open category and 340 shops are reserved for Geetha Kulalu (toddy tappers)
Shops for which existing licensees do not apply for renewal, or which remain without renewal for any other reason, will be allotted afresh through a draw of lots. Applicants for fresh allotment will have to pay a Rs 3 lakh non-refundable application fee and a Rs 1,000. A minimum of four applications will be required for draw of lots, Commissioner Sridhar said.
Unrenewed liquor outlets to be allotted afresh
Shops not renewed by existing licensees will be allotted afresh through a draw of lots. Applicants for fresh allotment will have to pay a Rs 3 lakh non-refundable application fee, along with an additional Rs 1,000 fee. The draw will be conducted only if at least four applications are received for a shop. The Excise Department will invite fresh applications from September 22 to 29, with the draw scheduled for September 30. Unrenewed shops will thus return to the fresh allotment process