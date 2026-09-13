3,736 liquor shops in AP set to be renewed

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has finalised the schedule for renewal of 3,736 retail liquor shops across the State. Renewal applications from existing licensees will be accepted from Saturday to September 21, covering six working days, Excise Commissioner Chamakuri Sridhar said. The Gazette notification for fresh applications will be published on September 22, and fresh applications will be accepted from September 22 to 29, covering seven working days. The draw of lots will be conducted on September 30.

The Excise Department has already obtained the Gazette numbers from the respective Collectorates for the renewal process. The Gazette notification for renewal was published on Saturday. Existing licensees who wish to continue their shops for another year can submit their renewal applications within the prescribed period.

A total of 3,736 retail liquor shops will continue in the State from October 1, 2026 to September 30, 2027. Of these, 3,396 shops are in the open category and 340 shops are reserved for Geetha Kulalu (toddy tappers)