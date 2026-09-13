AP govt, BJP to enforce 'Seva-Sankalp Abhiyan

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Andhra Pradesh president PVN Madhav and State organisational general secretary Madhukar met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service and the ‘Seva-Sankalp Abhiyan’ being organised to mark the occasion.

They discussed various service and public welfare programmes to be taken up across the State as part of the campaign, with the cooperation of the State government.

The leaders also discussed organising service activities closer to people across Andhra Pradesh and taking the development and welfare programmes of the Central and State governments to a wider section of the public. It was decided that the BJP and the State government would work in coordination to successfully implement the ‘Seva-Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the State.