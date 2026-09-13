AP govt firm on 34% ‘local’ BC quota: Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: BC Welfare Minister S Savitha has said that the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government was committed to enhancing the self-respect and political representation of Backward Classes (BCs).

Addressing a coordination and awareness meeting on the proposed BC Protection Act with chairpersons of various BC corporations at BC Bhavan in Gollapudi on Saturday, Savitha said the government would implement 34 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies at any cost.

She said the proposed BC Protection Act was being drafted in a manner that would withstand legal scrutiny. The government had held consultations with the Cabinet sub-committee, MLAs, MLCs and MPs as part of the exercise, besides obtaining suggestions from chairpersons representing 156 BC communities, she said.

The Minister said the legislation would provide for stringent action against those who insulted BCs on the basis of caste or occupation. Special courts would be established in the districts and provisions are being formulated to complete investigations within two months, she added.

Claiming that Andhra Pradesh was taking the lead in bringing in such legislation, Savitha said the government is committed to fulfilling the assurance given during Nara Lokesh’s padayatra before the elections.

Savitha said former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had introduced reservations for BCs in 1987 and alleged that the previous YSRCP government had reduced the quota from 34 per cent to 24 per cent after coming to power in 2019.

The reduction had caused serious political loss to BC communities, she alleged, adding that the coalition government was determined to restore the 34 per cent quota in local bodies.

The Minister claimed that the coalition government had fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises made during the elections in its 26 months in office. BCs were among the major beneficiaries of the welfare schemes, she said.