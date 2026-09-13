AP HC orders action against Budameru encroachments

VIJAYAWADA: The HC has directed the State government to take strict measures to prevent encroachments on lands falling within Budameru stream area adjoining Vijayawada. The HC ordered officials to keep vigil and take action against illegal constructions in the area.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan directed officials to act immediately against illegal constructions in the Budameru stream area and made it clear that water and electricity connections should not be provided to encroached properties. The HC adjourned hearing to November 18 while hearing two PILs concerning water body encroachments.

Journalist Nathani Bhupathirao alleged that the government failed to alert people despite prior information about the 2024 Budameru floods. He sought action against those responsible, removal of encroachments obstructing Budameru and Kondaveeti Vagu, and a declaration that failure to provide post-flood relief violated human rights.

In another PIL, social activist Parvathaneni Harikrishna sought removal of encroachments on water bodies and a preventive mechanism.

Special Government Pleader D Yatindra Dev said a coordination committee had been constituted to address the issue.