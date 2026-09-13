AP Minister Vasamsetti slams Kodali Nani’s remarks against Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Labour Vasamsetti Subhash launched a scathing attack on YSRCP leader Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), stating he lacks the basic stature and qualification to criticise Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Subhash dismissed Nani as a seventh-grade dropout with a history of working as a lorry cleaner. He issued a stern warning that the party won’t tolerate any more disrespectful and foul-mouthed rants directed at a highly educated leader like Lokesh.

Subhash pointed out the irony of Nani’s behavior, reminding everyone that he built his political career on the lifeblood of the Telugu Desam Party, only to backstab them and join Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp to act as a mouthpiece for abusive language.

The Minister demanded that if YSRCP leaders genuinely care about public issues, they should attend the Assembly instead of hiding in the Tadepalli palace and holding senseless press meets.

He found it highly amusing that Nani is trying to defend Jagan Mohan Reddy, a leader who doesn’t even know the difference between the APPSC and DSC exams.