AP Poultry Policy unveiled with Rs 657-cr package

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the AP Poultry Development Policy 2026-29 with a Rs 657-crore package aimed at strengthening the poultry sector and empowering farmers.

Speaking after meeting representatives of the Poultry Association in Vijayawada on Saturday, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said,

“The policy is aimed at promoting modern technology, attracting investments, increasing productivity, generating employment, and improving the overall competitiveness of poultry industry.”

As part of the package, Rs 209 crore will be allocated to food-processing incentives, and Rs 296 crore for programmes to be implemented through the Animal Husbandry Department. A 4% interest subsidy will be provided on loans taken for infrastructure development in poultry farms and hatcheries, with Rs 72 crore earmarked for the purpose over three years.

The government will provide a capital subsidy of up to 25%, subject to a maximum of Rs 25 lakh, for infrastructure required for new Environment-Controlled (EC) poultry sheds. Existing poultry sheds will also be eligible for a subsidy of up to 25% for modernisation.