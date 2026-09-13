AP Poultry Policy unveiled with Rs 657-cr package

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the AP Poultry Development Policy 2026-29 with a Rs 657-crore package aimed at strengthening the poultry sector and empowering farmers.
Speaking after meeting representatives of the Poultry Association in Vijayawada on Saturday, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said,
“The policy is aimed at promoting modern technology, attracting investments, increasing productivity, generating employment, and improving the overall competitiveness of poultry industry.”
As part of the package, Rs 209 crore will be allocated to food-processing incentives, and Rs 296 crore for programmes to be implemented through the Animal Husbandry Department. A 4% interest subsidy will be provided on loans taken for infrastructure development in poultry farms and hatcheries, with Rs 72 crore earmarked for the purpose over three years.
The government will provide a capital subsidy of up to 25%, subject to a maximum of Rs 25 lakh, for infrastructure required for new Environment-Controlled (EC) poultry sheds. Existing poultry sheds will also be eligible for a subsidy of up to 25% for modernisation.
Policy lays emphasis on backyard poultry to generate employment
Eligible EC poultry farms will receive interest subsidy on term loans, and an electricity tariff subsidy of up to Rs 2 per unit, subject to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh a year, for three years. Eligible projects under the National Livestock Mission will be entitled to a capital subsidy of up to 50%, capped at Rs 25 lakh, he highlighted.
As part of policy, the government has laid special emphasis on backyard poultry to create employment and additional income opportunities for rural women. Around 2,720 mother poultry farms will be established every year through women’s Self-Help Groups.
Training, vaccination and supply of day-old chicks will be facilitated through SERP and DRDA. To promote value addition and better marketing of poultry products, egg and chicken processing units will be established under the Public-Private Partnership model. Chittoor, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will be developed as key centres for chicken processing, Atchannaidu said.
The government has also taken steps to exempt poultry shed construction in urban areas from development and betterment charges, and facilitate permissions at lower fee on par with gram panchayats.
Atchannaidu said, “The government will hold discussions with the Centre to make broken rice available to poultry farms as an alternative feed ingredient.”