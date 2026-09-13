AP Speaker Ayyanna visits Mandela Museum in South Africa

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu on Saturday visited the residence of Bharat Ratna Nelson Mandela in Soweto, South Africa.

After visiting the place which houses a museum being run in memory of Nelson Mandela, Ayyannapatrudu recalled the valiant revolutionary struggle led by legendary Nelson Mandela to end apartheid and liberate the people of South Africa from oppressive rulers.

Earlier in the day, Ayyannapatrudu who is also Chairman of the Committee on Protection of Wildlife and Environment visited the famous ‘Lion and Safari Park’ located near Johannesburg in South Africa.

Ayyannapatrudu interacted with officials of the park to understand how the park is managed so well, attracting a large number of tourists from all over the world.

Recently, the Committee headed by Ayyannapatrudu visited the zoos located at Visakhapatnam and Tirupati and made some recommendations.