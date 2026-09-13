Centre will extend support to AP’s Amaravati Quantum Bio Valley: JP Nadda

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda has responded positively to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s proposal to accord national project status to the proposed Quantum Bio Valley in Amaravati.
He assured that the Centre would extend its support to the establishment of the Quantum Bio Valley, and a technical team would be sent to Amaravati to discuss the initiative.
Nadda and Naidu formally inaugurated the newly established Critical Care Block and Integrated Public Health Laboratory at the Old Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday.
At a programme held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika, the Union Health Minister and the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated 10 Critical Care Blocks and 12 Integrated Public Health Laboratories, established across the State at a total cost of Rs 249 crore.
The new facilities have added 500 critical care beds to the State’s healthcare infrastructure. They include state-of-the-art operation theatres and ultrasound facilities, besides specialised services in cardiology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery.
These facilities will make advanced emergency medical care more accessible to poor and middle-class families, and reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for specialised medical treatment. Nadda appreciated the Sanjeevani programme of the AP government.
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He said the Centre would examine the possibility of implementing the programme at the national level. Nadda assured that the Centre would extend its support to the State government’s initiatives aimed at early detection and prevention of diseases, providing better treatment and making healthcare services available to people at affordable costs.
Hailing the Chief Minister, Nadda said, “Andhra Pradesh is in the safe hands under the leadership of Naidu, a visionary and a committed leader.”
Nadda appreciated Naidu’s efforts towards the overall development of the State, and said the Andhra Pradesh government is giving top priority to the healthcare sector. He also lauded the measures being taken to strengthen health infrastructure across the State.
“Better healthcare services could be delivered to people through coordinated efforts by the Centre and the State,” he said. Nadda repeatedly mentioned in his speech Naidu’s emphasis on “the kitchen as the pharmacy and food as medicine.” “Naidu’s words are 100 per cent true and they are the fundamental principles to maintain a good health,” he said.
Nadda stressed the need to create greater public awareness about preventing diseases through healthy dietary habits and lifestyle rather than relying solely on treatment after an illness occurs.
Naidu said the Centre had brought about several revolutionary changes in the healthcare sector over the past 12 years. The number of medical seats in the country had more than doubled from around 51,000, he said.
He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for providing vaccines to the world during the Covid-19 pandemic. AIIMS Mangalagiri is being developed impressively, and Jan Aushadhi Kendras are offering quality medicines to the poor at affordable prices, he said.
Calling for a change in the lifestyle and dietary habits, Naidu said people should treat the kitchen as a pharmacy and food as medicine. He advised people to make yoga, pranayama and meditation part of their daily life, stating that yoga could help improve energy levels. A healthy society could be built by embracing technology while continuing to follow traditional practices, he said.
Naidu thanked Modi and Nadda for extending financial support to the State’s healthcare sector. He expressed confidence that under Nadda’s leadership, the health sector would improve further. Such development is possible due to the coordination between the Centre and the State under the double-engine government.
Ambedkar Kala Vedika reverberated with cheers and applause as Naidu arrived on the stage. Medical students and the gathering gave him an enthusiastic welcome.