Kadapa tops Aspirational District programme rankings for third consecutive quarter

KADAPA: YSR Kadapa district has secured the first position nationally under the Aspirational District Programme for three consecutive quarters, District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri said during a review meeting held at the Tirupati District Collectorate on Saturday. The meeting, chaired by Sridhar, reviewed the progress of Aspirational Districts and Blocks.

NITI Aayog Member M Srinivas attended as the chief guest, along with State Nodal Officer Karthik Reddy and CPO Harshatiah.

The Collector said Kadapa recorded composite scores of 78.53 in March 2025, 73.60 in June 2025 and 80.06 in March 2026, earning an incentive award of `6.5 crore from NITI Aayog. He said the district had made substantial progress in health and nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and infrastructure. Institutional deliveries and the conversion of PHCs into Health and Wellness Centres have reached 100 per cent. Student transition rates stood at 98.13 per cent from primary to upper primary and 99.13 per cent from upper primary to secondary education.

Micro-irrigation, livestock vaccination and artificial insemination also achieved 100 per cent coverage. The district restored 6,388 water resources and achieved full progress in rural internet connectivity, all-weather roads and Common Service Centres.

Under the Aspirational Blocks programme, CK Dinne and Jammalamadugu were selected for focused interventions. The Collector highlighted innovative initiatives, including Smart Kitchens, Project ANTS, Startup Kadapa, and Invest Kadapa.