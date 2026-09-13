Lok Adalat settles 4-decade-old land issues

VIJAYAWADA: Three major disputes, including 24 land acquisition appeals pending for over four decades, were amicably settled at the National Lok Adalat held in Guntur on Saturday, providing relief to farmers, accident victims’ families and parties involved in a long-standing family property dispute.

Guntur district has once again emerged as the top-performing district in Andhra Pradesh in the settlement of civil cases through the National Lok Adalat, securing the first position in the State for the sixth consecutive time. As many as 14,587 cases were settled across the district during the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday. Of these, 954 were civil cases, 13,594 criminal cases and 39 pre-litigation cases.

In a significant achievement, 24 land acquisition appeals were settled at the National Lok Adalat. The appeals pertained to the acquisition of 71.51 acres of land in Kottapalli village of Macherla mandal in 1983 for establishment of a 400/220 KV sub-station.

The settlement brought relief to farmers who had lost their valuable agricultural land for the project. After more than 40 years, the dispute was resolved amicably, bringing an end to prolonged litigation and providing relief to the affected landowners.