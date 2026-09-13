Seven Tourism Circuits along Godavari for Pushkarams

VISAKHAPATNAM: From ancient temples and sacred ghats to heritage landmarks and river cruises, tourists will have seven curated ways to explore the Godavari region during the Godavari Pushkarams 2027, with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department unveiling a set of themed circuits.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh revealed the seven circuits at the IATO convention held in Vizag. The routes have been designed around different aspects of the Godavari region, including pilgrimage, temple heritage, Vaishnava and Shakti traditions, river tourism and cultural history of the delta.

The ‘Sacred Godavari’ circuit takes visitors through important temples located along different branches of the river. Draksharamam, Kotipalli, Mukteswaram, Muramalla, Kundaleswaram, Ainavilli, Appanapalli, Ryali and Antarvedi are part of the route, covering the Gautami, Vriddha Gautami, Vainateya and Vasishta branches.

For devotees looking to cover the five Pancharama temples, the ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ circuit connects Kumararama at Samalkota, Bhimeswara at Draksharamam, Somarama at Bhimavaram, Ksheerarama at Palakollu and Amararama at Amaravati.

The ‘Shaktipeethas and Devi Kshetras’ circuit takes visitors to Talupulamma Lova, Pithapuram, Draksharamam, Nidadavolu, Penugonda and Bhimavaram.