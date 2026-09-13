Seven Tourism Circuits along Godavari for Pushkarams

VISAKHAPATNAM: From ancient temples and sacred ghats to heritage landmarks and river cruises, tourists will have seven curated ways to explore the Godavari region during the Godavari Pushkarams 2027, with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department unveiling a set of themed circuits.
Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh revealed the seven circuits at the IATO convention held in Vizag. The routes have been designed around different aspects of the Godavari region, including pilgrimage, temple heritage, Vaishnava and Shakti traditions, river tourism and cultural history of the delta.
The ‘Sacred Godavari’ circuit takes visitors through important temples located along different branches of the river. Draksharamam, Kotipalli, Mukteswaram, Muramalla, Kundaleswaram, Ainavilli, Appanapalli, Ryali and Antarvedi are part of the route, covering the Gautami, Vriddha Gautami, Vainateya and Vasishta branches.
For devotees looking to cover the five Pancharama temples, the ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ circuit connects Kumararama at Samalkota, Bhimeswara at Draksharamam, Somarama at Bhimavaram, Ksheerarama at Palakollu and Amararama at Amaravati.
The ‘Shaktipeethas and Devi Kshetras’ circuit takes visitors to Talupulamma Lova, Pithapuram, Draksharamam, Nidadavolu, Penugonda and Bhimavaram.
Circuits link temples, heritage & river tourism
The route includes Puruhutika Devi at Pithapuram and Manikyamba Devi at Draksharamam, along with other prominent Devi temples.
The ‘Vaishnava Divya Kshetras’ circuit covers Annavaram, Sarpavaram, Gollela Mamidada, Korukonda, Rajamahendravaram, Vedapalli, Ryali, Appanapalli and Dwaraka Tirumala. The route brings together prominent Vishnu temples, including the shrines at Annavaram, Korukonda, Ryali and Appanapalli.
The ‘Godavari Heritage Temples’ circuit combines religious and architectural heritage, covering Ainavilli, Kotipalli, Draksharamam, Bikkavolu, Samalkota and Dwarapudi. Bikkavolu, with its ninth and 10th-century Eastern Chalukyan temples and monolithic Ganesha sculpture, forms part of the heritage trail.
The ‘Pushkar Ghat Temples’ circuit centres on Rajamahendravaram and its surroundings. Pushkar Ghat, Markandeya Swamy Temple, Umakotilingeswara Swamy Temple, Ujjaini Mahakaleshwar Temple, the ISKCON temple at Gowthami Ghat and Lakshmi Janardhana Swamy Temple at Dowleswaram are among the destinations covered.
The ‘Akhanda Godavari’ circuit brings together river tourism, history, culture and the natural landscape. Besides Pushkar Ghat and Papikondalu river cruises, it includes Kandukuri Veeresalingam’s former residence, the 1897 Havelock Bridge,
Sir Arthur Cotton’s residence at Bommuru and the Sir Arthur Cotton Museum at Dowleswaram. Kadiyapulanka, part of the century-old nursery belt of Kadiyam, has also been included in the route. The circuit further takes visitors through Draksharamam, Ainavilli and Ryali before moving into the Konaseema landscape.