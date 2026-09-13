TDP-led alliance chalks out joint strategy for GVMC elections

VISAKHAPATNAM: Leaders of the TDP-led alliance parties held a coordination meeting in Visakhapatnam on Saturday to chalk out a joint strategy for the upcoming GVMC elections.

Speaking at a press conference later, alliance election in-charge M A Shareef said the three parties would work in coordination at the constituency level and implement decisions taken jointly.

“Though the parties would contest on different symbols, they would function as a single alliance,” he noted.

Shareef stated that the alliance would give 34 per cent reservation to BCs and accord priority to youth while finalising candidates. “The respective parties would take the views of local leaders into consideration while selecting nominees,” he added.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav maintained that ensuring the victory of alliance candidates was the priority.

He alleged that the previous YSRC government had failed to deliver on development and claimed that the party had limited prospects in the GVMC polls. He also stated that the Mayor candidate would be selected by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president P V N Madhav.

Visakhapatnam North MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju expressed confidence that alliance candidates would win all 120 GVMC divisions.

TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary president Chodé Venkata Pattabhiram said the seats would be allotted to candidates with strong winning prospects and the three parties would work together.