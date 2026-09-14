59 ULBs in Andhra Pradesh get final lists of polling stations

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) on Sunday published the finalised lists of polling stations for 59 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), marking a key administrative step toward conducting the second ordinary elections to municipal bodies across the State.

According to a press note issued by State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha, the final lists were published across 58 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, alongside the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation, following stakeholder consultations and the resolution of public objections.

The election authority initiated the exercise on September 7 by issuing two circulars to Municipal Commissioners and the Vizianagaram Corporation Commissioner, directing them to identify and draft polling station locations within their respective jurisdictions.

Draft lists were subsequently published on September 10 to invite suggestions, feedback, and formal claims from the public and political representatives. Official lists were finalised and posted at designated administrative offices on September 13.

The 59 ULBs approved for polling station finalisation span major urban centers across AP. Key municipalities where lists have been published include Tenali, Nuzvid, Kuppam, Hindupur, Adoni, Gudur, Amalapuram, Kovvur, and Palasa-Kasibugga, alongside the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation. The completion of this exercise clears the groundwork for the APSEC to notify the formal election schedule.