7.5 lakh smart streetlights in Andhra Pradesh by March-2027

VIJAYAWADA: Environmental experts and technology providers at the IFAT India 2026 expo in Mumbai have commended Andhra Pradesh’s initiative to implement one of the country’s first AI-enabled, technology-driven smart LED street lighting projects.

Executed in collaboration with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), the State is undertaking a massive saturation drive to replace 10.5 lakh conventional streetlights across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The proposed smart LED system links individual units directly to a statewide central control and monitoring dashboard, integrating GIS asset tracking, real-time status visibility, and automated fault alerts.

Under the first phase, EESL plans to complete the installation of 7.5 lakh smart LED streetlights along with automated ILM controls across the State’s ULBs by March 2027.

Once fully operational, the project is projected to save 19.57 million units of electricity annually while drastically cutting municipal energy bills, maintenance costs, and urban carbon emissions.

Following a presentation by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department detailing AP’s planning-led approach to urban infrastructure, Principal Secretary S. Suresh Kumar, along with Swachh Andhra MD B. Sunil Kumar Reddy, CDMA P. Sampath Kumar, AP GENCO & APSEEDCO MD S. Naga Lakshmi, and EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, reviewed the project’s execution timelines.

Suresh Kumar said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and MA&UD Minister P. Narayana have issued clear instructions to expedite the rollout on schedule, maintaining strict transparency, accountability, and public interest.

EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit confirmed that implementation agreements have already been executed with over 120 ULBs.

Execution has been prioritised in Visakhapatnam, where installation along key municipal corridors identified by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is targeted for completion by the end of September.

These newly illuminated corridors will serve as a premier showcase of Andhra Pradesh’s smart, climate-resilient urban infrastructure.