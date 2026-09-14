AP artist crafts unique micro Ganesh idol

KAKINADA: Peddapuram resident and micro artist Talabatthula Sai crafted a unique Lord Ganesh idol and trolley. The idol shows an ant pulling the trolley and has gone viral, drawing appreciation from the people for the creative work.

Sai fitted steel ball bearings to a wooden trolley measuring one centimetre in length. The Ganesh idol, made with 100 milligrams of gold, stands one centimetre tall and 3 mm wide. The idol and trolley together weigh one gram. He completed the work in eight days, spending an hour daily. Sai, a goldsmith and Guinness World Record holder, has broken records four times with his miniature creations, including the smallest functioning mousetrap (2017), nautical knot board (2017), vacuum cleaner (2018) and wooden spoon (2019). He entered the Limca Book of Records in 2015 making the smallest golden compass.He has received appreciation from CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu and others.