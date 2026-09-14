AP govt clears infra hurdles, backs small firms.

VIJAYAWADA: From unblocking legacy land litigations in Tirupati to laying dedicated industrial water pipelines in Kurnool, targeted administrative interventions across Andhra Pradesh are helping hundreds of stalled manufacturing units get moving.

Under the State’s MSME Policy 4.0, inter-departmental interventions are driving a wider infrastructure push that has seen the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) hand over 3,246 industrial plots, spanning 1,954 acres, to small enterprise owners between June 2024 and September 2026.

These plot allocations represent a proposed investment of Rs 9,162 crore and have an estimated direct employment potential of more than 1.15 lakh jobs, moving the state closer to its target of “One Family, One Entrepreneur by 2030”.

The impact of resolving operational bottlenecks is clearest in regional manufacturing pockets that were previously held back by administrative hurdles.

In Tirupati, the long-pending removal of Section 22-A prohibited-list restrictions cleared legal titles for 337 automobile repair and manufacturing units. The intervention directly protected the livelihoods of more than 1,500 workers while enabling APIIC to resume work on 630 metres of delayed internal roads in the Auto Nagar cluster.

Similar administrative momentum has taken hold in SPSR Nellore, where plot allotments resumed after a prolonged lull, taking the total to 364. This included 100% allotment of 136 plots at Amancherla Phase-I, attracting Rs 352 crore in private investment and generating potential employment for 4,350 people.

In industrial clusters facing chronic utility shortages, targeted civil works are being taken up to make sites operational. Across the Guntupalli and Brahmanapalli industrial zones in Kurnool, APIIC has begun constructing overhead tanks, sumps and distribution pipeline networks to address long-standing industrial water shortages.