APSDMA: Light to moderate rain likely in State

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said on Sunday light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Kakinada, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Markapuram, Nandyala, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Monday.

He said due to the influence of Low pressure persists over MP and and adjoining north Vidarbha there is possibility of rainfall in many parts of AP.

Isolated light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in the remaining districts of the state. Gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are also expected in some areas.

Jain advised people to remain alert and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms.

He cautioned them against taking shelter under trees or standing near hoardings, as strong winds and lightning could pose a risk.