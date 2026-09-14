Ganesh festivities take political colour ahead of local body polls in Kurnool, Nandyal

KURNOOL: With municipal and panchayat elections expected to be held in the coming month, several political aspirants are coming forward to extend financial support to Ganesh Utsav Samithis and youth organisations in their respective localities, giving the festival a political colour in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. More than 10,000 Ganesh pandals are expected to be erected across the two districts.

Political aspirants seeking to establish their presence ahead of the local body polls are reportedly funding the installation of idols, pandals, lighting and other festival-related expenses in their neighbourhoods.

In Kurnool city alone, nearly 2,500 idols are expected to be installed this year, around 10 per cent more than the previous year, said Central Ganesh Mahotsava Samithi president B Venugopal. Leaders from both ruling and opposition parties are extending support to local organisers.

A political party leader said he was providing donations irrespective of political affiliations and appealed to organisers to prefer eco-friendly clay idols over plaster-of-Paris idols.

An aspirant said that spending on festivities has also become an opportunity for aspirants to reach out to residents ahead of the local body polls, with leaders from both ruling and opposition parties extending financial assistance to Ganesh Utsav Samithis and youth groups.

Meanwhile, authorities are focusing on peaceful celebrations and environmental protection. Collector A Siri warned of action against those causing communal disputes or public nuisance.

SP Vikrant Patil said around 1,500 police personnel would be deployed, with CCTV surveillance strengthened in Kurnool, Adoni and Yemmiganur.