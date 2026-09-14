Govt failure to utilise Srisailam water deepens Kadapa drought, allege ryots

KADAPA: Farmers and leaders of farmers’ organisations have alleged that the government’s failure to utilise water from the Srisailam reservoir to fill irrigation projects has worsened drought conditions in Kadapa district.

They said that despite substantial storage in the reservoir, not even one TMC was diverted to local projects. They urged the government to prioritise drought‑prone areas and ensure supply for short‑duration Rabi crops.

Kadapa has a geographical area of 38 lakh acres, with 15 lakh acres under cultivation. Irrigation schemes cover 2.59 lakh acres. Farmers noted that El Niño and poor rainfall left only 38 per cent of land sown this Kharif season, largely dependent on borewells.

The district receives an average of 700 mm of rainfall annually, far lower than the 900–1,200 mm in coastal regions. A 50 per cent deficit leaves Kadapa with just 350 mm, severely affecting groundwater and reservoirs, while coastal districts still receive 450-600 mm with stronger irrigation infrastructure.

Farmers said water from Srisailam is vital for Rayalaseema projects, but despite heavy inflows this year, the government failed to channel adequate supplies to Gandikota, Mylavaram, and Brahmamsagar. Only limited quantities were stored in Velugodu and Gorakallu.

Former KC Canal Distributary Committee chief Chandramouleeswar said drought could have been avoided had the government filled Kadapa’s irrigation projects. Farmers appealed to immediately fill reservoirs and secure water for Rabi.