Increase green cover in Manyam, APGEC chief tells forest officials

PARVATIPURAM-MANYAM: Andhra Pradesh Green Executive Committee Chairman and Janasena Party leader Konidela Nagababu on Sunday made whirlwind tour in Parvathipuram-Manyam district. As part of his visit, he visited the Elephant Holding Area at Gutchimi in Seethanagaram mandal to review wildlife management and local forestry initiatives.

During the visit, he closely observed the two kumki (trained) elephants Jayanth and Abhimanyu stationed there to mitigate human-elephant conflicts in the region and personally fed them.

On this occasion, Nagababu urged forest officials to launch aggressive plantation drives across all vacant forest patches, highlighting the need to boost green cover while safeguarding ecological balance.

He then inspected the ongoing development works at the conservation centre and interacted with local elephant trackers to understand how herds are monitored in real time.

Parvathipuram District Forest Officer (DFO) S. Venkatesh and local Forest Range Officers (FROs) used route maps to brief the Chairman on the preventative steps deployed to mitigate human-elephant conflicts in the region. Commending the forest personnel for their field-level vigilance, Nagababu underscored the need for robust mechanisms that balance wildlife conservation with public safety. Nagababu also met with the veterinary team and mahouts managing the two kumki (trained) elephants, Jayanth and Abhimanyu. After enquiring about their health regimens and maintenance, he fed the elephants.