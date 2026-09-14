Install automated alert warning system to contain diseases, says Y Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Amid a 27.9 per cent surge in malaria cases across Andhra Pradesh, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has directed officials to establish an automated early warning and case-threshold alert system across all administrative levels to enable instant outbreak containment.

Reviewing seasonal disease surveillance on Sunday, the Minister said strengthening real-time case reporting is critical for taking proactive field measures before localised spikes escalate into widespread outbreaks.

Under the proposed mechanism, automated alerts will trigger across health department tiers whenever disease counts cross baseline safety limits in any district or mandal.

According to official health department data, Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,895 malaria cases as of August 30 this year, up from 6,172 cases reported during the corresponding period last year.

The surge is primarily concentrated in tribal and agency belts, including Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), Polavaram, and Vizianagaram.

To halt vector transmission, the health department has launched the second phase of indoor residual spraying (IRS) across high-risk tribal stretches in ASR, Polavaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, and Eluru districts, alongside initiating the distribution of 5,99,367 Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs).

In hard-to-reach agency pockets, specialised equipment and larvicidal fish are released in waters to eliminate breeding grounds.

Statewide dengue numbers have also shown a slight uptick of 4.6 per cent, reaching 1,475 cases compared to 1,410 cases during the same period last year.

YSR Kadapa and Chittoor districts registered significant surges, with cases climbing from 48 to 128 and 73 to 112, respectively.