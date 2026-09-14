Jagan points to ‘procedural flaws’ in recruitment of teachers through DSC

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the TDP-led NDA government, alleging massive irregularities in the recent District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment drive and accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of enabling a systemic scam.

In a detailed post on social media platform X, Jagan outlined a series of contradictory explanations issued by Education department officials regarding a single teacher post, questioning how a candidate with insufficient marks managed to clear multi-tiered scrutiny.

Highlighting the procedural flaws in the recruitment drive, Jagan pointed out that a post was initially awarded to a candidate with 65 TET marks after passing through seven stages of verification. “The DEO later confirmed the candidate to be ineligible. What actually was verified in those seven stages?” Jagan asked, noting that even the candidate admitted to not knowing how he secured the job.