Jagan points to ‘procedural flaws’ in recruitment of teachers through DSC

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the TDP-led NDA government, alleging massive irregularities in the recent District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment drive and accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of enabling a systemic scam.
In a detailed post on social media platform X, Jagan outlined a series of contradictory explanations issued by Education department officials regarding a single teacher post, questioning how a candidate with insufficient marks managed to clear multi-tiered scrutiny.
Highlighting the procedural flaws in the recruitment drive, Jagan pointed out that a post was initially awarded to a candidate with 65 TET marks after passing through seven stages of verification. “The DEO later confirmed the candidate to be ineligible. What actually was verified in those seven stages?” Jagan asked, noting that even the candidate admitted to not knowing how he secured the job.
The YSRCP chief noted that as public scrutiny mounted, officials claimed the candidate had scored 77 marks in a 2018 TET attempt. “If those 77 marks were already on record, why were they not considered earlier, and why did the DEO declare him ineligible in the first place?” he questioned.
Jagan further alleged that the 77 marks being cited by officials fell under Paper-II-B (School Assistant - Special Education), whereas Paper-I-A is the mandatory TET qualification required for an SGT post. He also questioned why the candidate appeared for the TET exam again in 2025 if his 2018 score had already rendered him eligible.
Demanding accountability from CM Naidu, Jagan asked whether the process could be called fair and transparent. “Has this not enabled the DSC scam? Will you not assume moral responsibility for this?” he asked, stating that shifting explanations has only deepened anxiety among of genuine teacher aspirants.