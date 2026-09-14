Lightning claims four lives as heavy rain lashes Palnadu district

VIJAYAWADA: Four people were killed in separate lightning strikes in villages around Narasaraopet mandal of Palnadu district in the early hours of Sunday, as heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed the region.

The victims were identified as Tallapuneni Nagamma (63) of Petlurivaripalem, Mekala Venkaayamma (60) of Lakshmipuram, Derangula Venkatayya of Palapadu and Majjiga Chinna Koteswara Rao of Yakkalavaripalem.

According to local sources, Nagamma was near her house at Petlurivaripalem when lightning struck a coconut tree close to the house. The loud impact reportedly caused her to collapse and die of cardiac arrest.

At Lakshmipuram, Venkaayamma reportedly suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after lightning struck with a loud bang near her house.

In Palapadu, farmer Venkatayya was reportedly struck by lightning and died on the spot. Similarly, a farmer Chinna Koteswara Rao of Yakkalavaripalem was killed after being struck by lightning.

Lightning strikes in two other villages also caused damage to three autorickshaws and several coconut and mango trees. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the deaths. He said it was painful that four people from Petlurivaripalem, Mopirivaripalem, Lakshmipuram on the outskirts of Kakani and Palapadu had lost their lives in lightning incidents.

The Chief Minister prayed for the souls of the deceased and conveyed his deep condolences to their families.