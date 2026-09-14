'Mana Ongole' theme for 150th anniversary fete

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) will celebrate its 150th anniversary with the theme ‘Mana Ongole – Mana Gouravam’. District Collector, along with Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and other officials, released brochures and posters on Saturday outlining the programme.

On Sunday, inspired by the slogan ‘Public Health – Our Responsibility’, OMC, in coordination with the District Medical and Health Department, the Indian Medical Association, private hospitals, and local leaders, conducted 150 free medical screening camps across the Ongole Assembly segment. A total of 22,139 people received consultations and medicines.

The civic body will hold a ‘Mega Waste Segregation Drive’ on September 19, aiming for a Guinness World Record by collecting domestic waste from all 80,315 households within one hour. Residents will separate wet and dry waste at home. On September 27, a ‘Mega Heritage Walk’ will feature 3,000 participants performing 30 art forms. The grand three-day celebrations from September 28 to 30 will showcase cultural programmes and heritage events.