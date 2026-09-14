Manginapudi Beach will become a spiritual and tourism hub, says Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam beach will be developed into a prominent tourism, spiritual, and cultural destination, said Minister for Mines and Excise Kollu Ravindra.

Speaking to the media in Machilipatnam, the Minister said Manginapudi beach was set to acquire a spiritual ambience with grand Vinayaka Navratri celebrations. A 63‑foot Maha Ganapati idol had been installed for the welfare of society. Replica temples of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple, Simhachalam Varaha Narasimha Swamy Temple and Bhadrachalam Sri Rama Temple, along with publicity chariots, were being arranged.

He said homams would be conducted with Vedic chanting in a grand manner, with people from all communities and regions participating.

As large crowds were expected, extensive arrangements had been made, including a one-way traffic system, lighting, watchtowers, drinking water, food and medicines. The Chief Minister and Governor, besides several dignitaries, were expected to attend.

The Minister said the idol had been made by experts involved in constructing the famous Khairatabad Ganesh idol. Homam platforms had been set up, while spiritual programmes would be conducted with the participation of seers from Karnataka.

He said efforts were underway to promote spiritual tourism and industrial development in Machilipatnam. Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, investments of around `100 crore were expected. About 750 acres had been identified for tourism projects, including a golf course and film studios.

Water-based and adventure activities such as speed boating and paragliding would also be introduced. After the 10-day celebrations, the immersion of the idol would be carried out using jet sprinklers.

The Minister said the celebrations would be organised annually, along with beach festivals and weekend entertainment programmes, to ensure continuous tourism activity and bring greater prominence to Machilipatnam beach.