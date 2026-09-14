Nellore, Rayalaseema gear up for Ganesh Chaturthi

NELLORE: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will be held in Nellore city from September 14 to 18 with elaborate arrangements for devotees and idol immersion, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said.

A coordination meeting was held at Ganesh Ghat near Irugalamma Temple with Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, members of the Vikrama Simhapuri Ganesh Utsav Committee and officials from various departments.

The Minister directed officials to ensure smooth arrangements and safety on immersion day, when thousands of devotees are expected.

The RTO and police were asked to inspect and certify heavy trailers and cranes and regulate vehicle movement. Drinking water, milk, buttermilk, biscuits, and other facilities will be provided at the ghat, along with sanitation, electricity, medical services, and police security. A toll‑free number will be set up for complaints.

Special cultural programmes, including Nadaswaram concerts and Kuchipudi performances by artists from different states, will be organised daily. On September 18, Vedic scholars will conduct spiritual programmes, river aarti, and dance performances during immersion.

The Minister announced that a permanent Ganesh Ghat would be built on NTR Necklace Road by next year. MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said Rs 60 lakh had been spent on infrastructure and arrangements, with Rs 45 lakh from the Municipal Corporation and Rs 15 lakh from NUDA.

He appealed to devotees to join the festivities with their families and urged organisers to ensure peaceful celebrations.