Para swimming record by DSC sports quota recruit from AP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Balaga Ganesh, a 39-year-old Government Elementary School teacher from Kusumuru village of Seethampeta mandal in Parvatipuram Manyam district, has achieved a remarkable feat in para swimming by becoming the fastest para swimmer in the world to cross the 12-km stretch from Germany to Switzerland without a wetsuit. Before securing the government teacher post, Ganesh worked as a swimming coach at swimming pools in West Godavari and Eluru districts for more than 10 years.
Ganesh, a Special Grade Teacher (SGT), completed the Germany-Switzerland crossing in 5 hours and 14 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 5 hours and 33 minutes set by Germany’s Sven Eckardt.
He started from Friedrichshafen in Germany at 10.40 am and reached Romanshorn in Switzerland, covering the 12-km stretch in 5 hours, 14 minutes and 13 seconds.
The swim was organised by Bodenseequerung across Lake Bodensee, the third-longest lake in Europe. The water temperature was around 16.5 degrees Celsius, making the challenge particularly demanding.
Ganesh, who secured his government teacher post through the Mega DSC recruitment-2025 under the sports quota for para swimming, is reportedly the first Indian Telugu government school teacher to accomplish such a feat. He is being trained by President’s Award winner Tulasi Chaitanya Mothukuri.
Organiser Oliver Halder, observer Sabine and pilot Michael were present during the record-breaking swim.
Speaking to TNIE, Ganesh said, “It is a great day in my life. I dedicate this victory to the AP government, which gave me an opportunity to serve the people as a teacher.”