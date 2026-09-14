Para swimming record by DSC sports quota recruit from AP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Balaga Ganesh, a 39-year-old Government Elementary School teacher from Kusumuru village of Seethampeta mandal in Parvatipuram Manyam district, has achieved a remarkable feat in para swimming by becoming the fastest para swimmer in the world to cross the 12-km stretch from Germany to Switzerland without a wetsuit. Before securing the government teacher post, Ganesh worked as a swimming coach at swimming pools in West Godavari and Eluru districts for more than 10 years.

Ganesh, a Special Grade Teacher (SGT), completed the Germany-Switzerland crossing in 5 hours and 14 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 5 hours and 33 minutes set by Germany’s Sven Eckardt.

He started from Friedrichshafen in Germany at 10.40 am and reached Romanshorn in Switzerland, covering the 12-km stretch in 5 hours, 14 minutes and 13 seconds.