Rural Andhra Pradesh reels under power outages

VIJAYAWADA: Severe heat and dry weather driven by El Niño conditions have triggered widespread power disruptions across rural Andhra Pradesh, leaving farmers, patients, and households facing unscheduled outages lasting up to six hours a day.

With the power consumption surging past peak summer levels due to a 37% rainfall deficit in parts of the State, power distribution companies (Discoms) have begun imposing unannounced load shedding under the name of Emergency Load Relief (ELR).

While major cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kakinada continue to receive stable supply, rural and Agency mandals are bearing the brunt of the deficit.

In a glaring instance of the crisis in rural healthcare, medical staff at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bhadragiri, Parvathipuram-Manyam district, were forced to treat a five-year-old burn victim, Biddika Jeevan, under cellphone flashlight when power snapped and the facility’s backup generator failed to function.