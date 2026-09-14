Save drought-hit crops, says Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu has directed officials to take urgent measures on a war footing to protect crops facing moisture stress due to the prevailing drought conditions caused by the El Niño effect. He stressed the need to utilise every available water source to provide protective irrigation and minimise losses to farmers.

During a high-level review meeting held on Sunday, the Minister reviewed rainfall, Kharif cultivation, crop damage, crop health, alternative crops and measures to protect standing crops using available water resources. He said the government would extend all possible support to farmers and directed Agriculture and Water Resources officials to remain alert and continuously assess field-level conditions.

Officials informed the Minister that Andhra Pradesh received only 218.2 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 12, against the normal 476.1 mm, resulting in a 54.2 per cent deficit.

As of September 12, Kharif crops had been cultivated over 26.50 lakh hectares, accounting for 74 per cent of the normal area.