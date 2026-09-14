Smugglers ram vehicle into interceptor, four AP forest dept staff hurt

TIRUPATI: Four Forest Department personnel were injured when a gang of red sanders smugglers rammed their vehicle into an interception team during an anti-smuggling operation near Bommayagaripalli village in Rompicherla mandal of Annamayya district on Sunday.

Despite the violent resistance, forest officials managed to apprehend two suspects and seize a haul of red sanders logs. The incident occurred during ‘Operation Aranya’ when a forest task force team attempted to block a vehicle carrying illegally felled red sanders logs. In a bid to evade capture, the smugglers crashed their vehicle directly into the forest department’s interceptor.

Forest Section Officer K Prakash Kumar, Forest Beat Officers P Reddy Prasad and K Pratap, along with driver Charan, sustained injuries in the collision. Following the impact, forest personnel overpowered two suspects, while three others managed to flee into the surrounding terrain. Alongside the logs, officials seized the getaway vehicle, a weighing machine, saw blade, and axes.

Responding swiftly to the incident, Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forests) K Pawan Kalyan spoke with senior officials to review the situation. Commending the crew for their courage, he directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to ensure top-tier medical care for the injured staff.