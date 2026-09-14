TTD: No cap on private vehicles on Tirumala

TIRUMALA: Refuting widespread rumours circulating on social media, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Tirupati District Police issued a joint clarification on Sunday, confirming that no restrictions or daily caps have been placed on private vehicles ascending the Tirumala Hills.

The clarification follows viral online posts claiming that the TTD had capped private vehicular traffic at 15,000 per day, and that additional vehicles would be halted at foothill checkpoints. Terming the reports completely false and baseless, the TTD and police urged pilgrims not to believe or forward unverified social media messages.

Tirupati District Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu stated that a preliminary investigation revealed deliberate dissemination of misinformation to mislead devotees ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams.

Case filed over fake content, investigation on

In response, the Tirumala II Town Police Station has registered a criminal case and launched an investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for creating and circulating the fake content.

The SP emphasised that traffic management and security measures are being executed seamlessly in coordination with the TTD to handle festival crowds without imposing arbitrary vehicle caps.

The TTD and police authorities warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals or networks attempting to cause public panics.

Pilgrims have been advised to rely exclusively on official TTD announcements and website updates for information.