Vacant plots in Rajamahendravaram turn into mosquito breeding grounds

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Several vacant plots in residential areas of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and pigs, raising public health concerns during the monsoon. Thick bushes, stagnant water, and heaps of garbage have created unhygienic conditions, with residents complaining of foul smells and a growing mosquito menace.

They fear the situation could heighten the risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. Residents alleged that many plot owners were failing to maintain their properties despite regulations requiring them to keep vacant land clean.

The Revenue Department has identified about 1,500 vacant plots within city limits, but officials have reportedly been unable to trace the owners of more than half. Many are believed to be living in other States or abroad, making enforcement difficult.

The Municipal Corporation spends between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh annually on mosquito-control measures.

Officials have proposed using drones to spray chemicals in vacant plots. Municipal Health Officer Dr A Vinuthna told TNIE that notices had been issued to several identified owners, directing them to clear bushes and prevent water stagnation. Field inspections would be conducted, and action would be taken against those failing to comply, she said.

Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas, noting the accumulation of garbage and waste in drains and vacant plots, reprimanded RMC staff for failing to maintain sanitation.

He directed officials to intensify anti-mosquito operations, particularly in areas prone to water stagnation, and serve notices to plot owners, asking them to clear the premises and pay property tax. Residents urged civic authorities to step up surveillance and ensure regular cleaning of vacant plots to prevent disease outbreaks.