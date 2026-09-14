YSRCP chief instilling fear among job aspirants in Andhra Pradesh says Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Sunday accused former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of playing with the lives and aspirations of unemployed youth in the State. She alleged that Jagan was trying to dash the hopes of candidates waiting for government jobs.

Anitha said it was inappropriate to play politics with youngsters who had worked hard, appeared for examinations and were waiting for opportunities to build their careers. She accused Jagan of spreading misinformation about the future of youth in an attempt to gain political mileage.

She said providing employment opportunities to unemployed youth was one of the key objectives of the coalition government. She asserted that the government was giving top priority to transparency at every stage of the recruitment process while ensuring that merit and eligibility remained the primary criteria.

She said there would be no compromise on transparency in government affairs and made it clear that the government would not compromise on the future of the youth.

Anitha said candidates who had prepared sincerely for competitive examinations deserved a fair and transparent recruitment process.

The Home Minister reiterated that the coalition government was committed to safeguarding the interests of unemployed youth.