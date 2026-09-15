Tirupati Rural police arrest two in kidnapping case, seize hawala cash worth Rs 1.10 crore

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati Rural police have made a breakthrough in the investigation into a kidnapping case with the arrest of two persons and the seizure of hawala cash worth Rs 1.10 crore on Sunday evening. The police revealed details of the case to the media on Monday.

According to the police, the investigation led to the identification of the cash allegedly linked to the kidnapping case. Acting on information gathered during the probe, a police team traced the money and seized Rs 1.10 crore in cash, suspected to be hawala money.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the case, while further investigation is underway to establish their exact roles and identify others involved in the movement of the cash.