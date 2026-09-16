26,426 beneficiaries in Visakhapatnam district to get house-site pattas

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 26,426 eligible beneficiaries in Visakhapatnam district have been identified for distribution of house-site pattas and conveyance deeds during Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the city on September 19.

District in-charge Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and MP M Sribharat, who participated virtually in a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, directed officials and public representatives to coordinate closely to ensure the smooth conduct of the Chief Minister’s visit and the distribution programme.

Collector M Abhishikth Kishore said beneficiary lists had been prepared for all seven Assembly constituencies in the district.

The beneficiaries include 4,198 from Bheemili, 5,597 from Gajuwaka, 2,896 from Pendurthi, 5,107 from Visakhapatnam East, 2,425 from Visakhapatnam North, 1,228 from Visakhapatnam South and 4,975 from Visakhapatnam West. The Minister and MP instructed officials to inform beneficiaries in advance about the programme, venue access and the galleries allotted to them, and ensure that they reach the venue on time.

The Collector stated arrangements were being made at the AU Engineering College grounds to distribute house-site pattas and relevant title documents to all eligible beneficiaries in accordance with government guidelines.

The Chief Minister will also participate in the Swarnandhra-Swachh Andhra programme on Beach Road on September 19. The Collector said a ‘Nirmal Sagar’ pilot project would be launched as part of the programme. The initiative will focus on beach cleaning, recycling of marine waste and livelihood opportunities, with participation from a Central government secretary and UNDP representatives.

The venue for the programme is yet to be finalised. Other activities under consideration include terrace cultivation and rainwater management initiatives in Gajuwaka and the operation of a sewage treatment plant at Narava.

MLAs Ganababu, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Vishnu Kumar Raju and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, Joint Collector G. Vidhyadhari and other officials attended.