Andhra cybercrime police arrest man for helping fake political profiles scam ex-serviceman of Rs 80,000

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyber Crime Police arrested a man for allegedly assisting a cybercriminal who posed as former minister Devineni Uma and other political leaders and government officials through fake social media accounts and cheated a former serviceman of Rs 80,000.

The arrested accused was identified as Sudeepalli Gopi Krishna of Guntur district.

The main accused was identified as Uppalapati Bhargav of Nallajerla mandal in West Godavari district. Police said Bhargav is absconding and efforts are on to trace him.

The case relates to a former serviceman who had posted on a Facebook account related to seeking the development of a vacant site opposite Prism College at Resapuvanipalem into a park for the benefit of people in the surrounding areas.

According to police, the main accused used the display picture of Devineni Uma and contacted the complainant through a WhatsApp voice call. He allegedly spoke to him through audio and video calls while posing as Uma and assured him that his problem would be resolved.

He also allegedly posed as other political leaders and government officials and made the complainant transfer Rs 80,000 through Google Pay. The Cyber Crime Police registered a case and began the probe. During the investigation, police found that the accused cheated an ex-serviceman and collected Rs 80,000 to resolve problems.