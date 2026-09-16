Andhra government issues orders to reconstitute School Management Committees

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued orders for conducting the reconstitution elections of School Management Committees (SMCs) in schools across the State, based on the “SMC Guidelines - 2026” issued by the Government of India, said B Srinivasa Rao, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director, on Tuesday.

He stated that the election process would be conducted under the supervision of the School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha.

The SPD directed Regional Joint Directors of School Education (RJDSEs), District Educational Officers (DEOs), and Additional Project Coordinators (APCs) of Samagra Shiksha in the respective districts to take all measures for smooth conduct of the election.

He instructed that the Deputy Educational Officers, Sectoral Officers, Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) and Headmasters (HMs) be duly informed and that the elections be conducted in a fair and transparent manner. He further stated that private schools should also be encouraged to constitute SMCs for effective school supervision and improved school management.