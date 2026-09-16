Andhra government to launch outreach for youth on jobs today

VIJAYAWADA: Government Chief Whip in the AP Legislative Council Panchumarthi Anuradha has said that the NDA coalition government will launch a statewide outreach programme titled ‘Yuvatha Bhavithaku Bharosa’ from September 16 to explain to the youth the employment and development initiatives taken since coming to power.

Speaking at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, she said MLAs, MLCs, MPs and Ministers would meet students and young people at universities, colleges and coaching centres to explain the government’s achievements.

Anuradha said the coalition government is working towards its target of creating 20 lakh jobs under the leadership of Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh. She said around 7,28,357 jobs had already been grounded through various sectors and initiatives, including the Mega DSC, recruitment of police constables, MSMEs, Skill Development, Food Processing, IT and Electronics, and Tourism.

She said the government would also explain to the youth how the Mega DSC recruitment process was conducted transparently and contrast it with alleged irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment process during the previous YSRCP government.

Anuradha accused former CM and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to politically target Nara Lokesh because of his leadership and work ethic.