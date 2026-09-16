Andhra government warns coaching centres against political activities, protests

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has made it clear that private coaching centres must not become platforms for political activities or politically motivated conspiracies. Following a few recent incidents, the government has focused its attention on the issue. It was observed that some people were allegedly pressuring private coaching centres with the intention of tarnishing the image of the government.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the matter with officials on Tuesday and directed them to take appropriate action against coaching centres found to be functioning in violation of the prescribed rules. Officials informed the Chief Minister that certain private coaching centre managements were allegedly putting pressure on candidates preparing for competitive examinations and encouraging them to participate in protests and agitations.

They reportedly stated that candidates who should be focusing on preparation for competitive examinations were being used for politically motivated protests. The officials further informed the Chief Minister that some coaching centre owners were allegedly encouraging candidates to participate in protests and agitations with ulterior motives.

Taking serious note of the issue, the Chief Minister directed officials to initiate action against institutions violating the regulations. The government made it clear that it would not tolerate private coaching centre managements involving candidates in politically motivated activities or allegedly using them as part of political conspiracies.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take legal action if coaching centres, which are meant to prepare candidates for various competitive examinations, encourage candidates to participate in political protests and agitations in violation of the rules.

The government reiterated that private coaching centres must function in accordance with the guidelines prescribed under G.O. No. 9 of the Andhra Pradesh Coaching Institutions Regulation Rules, 2026.

The CM instructed the authorities to take legal action against centres that fail to comply with these guidelines.