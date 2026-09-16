Andhra: ‘Hasten cleaning work at idol immersion sites’

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg has directed Public Health officials to speed up sanitation work at Ganesh immersion sites along the city’s beach areas and ensure that idol remnants, flowers, pooja materials and other waste are removed promptly after immersion.

Ketan Garg issued the directions during a surprise inspection of the Ganesh immersion site near the Naval Coastal Battery on Beach Road in Ward 30 under the GVMC South Zone around midnight on Monday.

He reviewed the immersion process and sanitation work at the site and checked the deployment of sanitation workers, vehicles, machinery and other equipment.

The Commissioner directed officials to segregate and remove idol remnants, flowers, pooja materials and other waste immediately after the immersion process. He said sanitation work should continue without interruption during the night.

He also directed officials to ensure that all accumulated waste is cleared within two to three hours in the early morning so that the immersion site remains clean by daybreak.

Ketan Garg instructed officials to record the attendance of sanitation workers through facial recognition devices. Officials concerned were asked to personally monitor the attendance and work of the staff and take action as per rules against those absent from duty.

He directed officials to keep adequate sanitation workers, vehicles, machinery and equipment to ensure uninterrupted night-time sanitation work.