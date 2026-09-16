CM Chandrababu offers silk robes during Tirumala Brahmotsavams

TIRUMALA: The nine-day Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams commenced with traditional pageantry at Tirumala, following the Dwajarohanam ceremony on Tuesday.
Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and the beating of drums, temple priests hoisted the Dwaja Patam bearing the emblem of Lord Garuda atop the golden Dwajasthambham during the auspicious Meena Lagnam between 6.21 and 6.35 pm to formally invite celestial beings to witness festivities.
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, HRD Minister Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani, arrived at the temple to present sacred Pattu Vastrams (silk robes) to the deity on behalf of the State government.
Upon arrival at the Mahadwaram, the Chief Minister received an Isthikaphal welcome with a traditional Parivattam tied on his head by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer M Ravi Chandra, board members, and priests.
I prayed for well-being of people: CM
Dressed in traditional attire, Naidu carried the silk robes in a silver tray over his head into the inner sanctum to present them to Lord Venkateswara, where he spent nearly an hour offering prayers and releasing the official TTD 2027 calendars, diaries, and special publications.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu expressed deep gratitude, noting that he considers it an immense divine blessing to offer silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State government for the 15th time as the Chief Minister.
“I prayed for the prosperity, well-being, and progress of Andhra Pradesh and its people so that our State becomes number one in the nation. When Chief Ministers of other States praise the TTD, I feel a heightened sense of responsibility to ensure that no devotee visiting Tirumala faces any inconvenience,” Naidu said.
Emphasising that Hindus worldwide hold boundless faith in Lord Venkateswara, Naidu commended the TTD Board and officials for their disciplined temple management, noting that Tirumala’s administration serves as an inspiration for shrines across India while urging them to preserve these sacred traditions for future generations.
Later in the evening, Naidu joined thousands of pilgrims along the Four Mada Streets to witness the inaugural Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva. The processional deity, Lord Malayappa Swamy, flanked by His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, was carried in a grand procession on the seven-hooded golden serpent carrier (Pedda Sesha Vahanam), marking a grand conclusion to the opening day of Brahmotsavams.