CM Chandrababu offers silk robes during Tirumala Brahmotsavams

TIRUMALA: The nine-day Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams commenced with traditional pageantry at Tirumala, following the Dwajarohanam ceremony on Tuesday.

Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and the beating of drums, temple priests hoisted the Dwaja Patam bearing the emblem of Lord Garuda atop the golden Dwajasthambham during the auspicious Meena Lagnam between 6.21 and 6.35 pm to formally invite celestial beings to witness festivities.

Continuing a long-standing tradition, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, HRD Minister Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani, arrived at the temple to present sacred Pattu Vastrams (silk robes) to the deity on behalf of the State government.

Upon arrival at the Mahadwaram, the Chief Minister received an Isthikaphal welcome with a traditional Parivattam tied on his head by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer M Ravi Chandra, board members, and priests.