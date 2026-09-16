CM Chandrababu’s nod for Rs 232 crore infrastructure plan for TTD employees’ colony

TIRUMALA: In a landmark decision resolving a 25-year-old grievance, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has approved a Rs 232 crore financial package for the comprehensive infrastructure development of the TTD Employees’ Mega Housing Colony at Padiredu Aranyam.

The decision, directly benefiting 5,192 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees, was finalised during a review at the CM’s official residence in Amaravati, where TTD

Chairman BR Naidu and Executive Officer M Ravi Chandra extended an invitation for the upcoming Srivari Annual Brahmotsavams.

Reviewing a report submitted by a specialised sub-committee, the Chief Minister Naidu sanctioned the funds in a single stroke to execute land leveling, plot demarcation, and civil works.

Instructing officials to discard legacy development models, CM Naidu directed TTD engineering authorities to design a “Next-Generation” Smart Town Plan.

The upcoming layout will feature wide arterial concrete roads, underground electrical cabling, high-speed data ducts, stormwater drainage, drinking water supply lines, rainwater harvesting systems, and dense green belts.

The colony will also integrate designated zones for community halls, healthcare clinics, local markets, and children’s parks.