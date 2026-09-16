CSAM accounts for 70% of child cybercrimes in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 70% of all cybercrimes registered against children in AP in 2024 involved Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), according to an analysis of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data by Child Rights and You (CRY).

The findings were released on Monday alongside the launch of ‘Ting Tong’—a nationwide public campaign designed to foster safer digital behaviours and encourage children, parents, and educators to pause before engaging online.

While registered cybercrimes against children in AP declined to 55 cases in 2024 from a peak of 124 in 2022, the overall caseload remains drastically higher than in 2017, when the State recorded just a single case.

Nationally, AP ranked 11th in total child cybercrimes, accounting for 3% of the country’s total registered offences.

The broader national trend reflects a 20-fold surge in child-targeted cybercrimes over the past seven years, jumping from 88 cases in 2017 to 1,753 in 2024, with CSAM-related offences expanding 157-fold across India.

The composition of cases in AP underlines online sexual exploitation as the dominant threat facing minors. Out of the 55 cases recorded statewide in 2024, 38 fell under NCRB category of cyber pornography and publishing obscene sexual materials depicting children.