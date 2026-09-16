Ex-Deputy CM Alla Nani passes away at 56 due to cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM/ ELURU: Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, popularly known as Alla Nani, died of cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. He was 56.

Born in Eluru on December 30, 1969, Nani is survived by his wife and two sons. He began his political career with the Congress and contested the Eluru Assembly constituency in 1994 and 1999, but lost both elections.

He was elected MLA from Eluru for the first time in 2004, defeating TDP candidate Ambika Krishna. He continued as a Congress MLA until 2013, when he resigned from the party and joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Nani contested the 2014 Assembly election on a YSRCP ticket but lost. He was elected an MLC in 2017 and returned to the Assembly after winning the Eluru seat in the 2019 elections.

He served as Deputy Chief Minister and Health and Family Welfare Minister in the Cabinet of then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He handled the Health portfolio during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the YSRCP lost the 2024 Assembly elections, Nani resigned from the party on August 17, 2024. He joined the TDP on February 13, 2025.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over Nani’s sudden death and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Dy CMr K Pawan Kalyan recalled Nani’s service as a three-time Eluru MLA and MLC and offered his condolences to the family.

YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed shock over Nani’s death.

He described his death as an irreparable loss to his family and admirers.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed his condolences and recalled Nani as a leader who maintained cordial relations with people across political lines.