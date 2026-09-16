Female gaur rescued at Papikondalu dies at ARC in Visakhapatnam district

VISAKHAPATNAM: A female Indian Gaur that was rescued from a wire snare in the Eco-Sensitive Zone of Papikonda National Park within the Polavaram district died at the Animal Rescue Centre (ARC) in Visakhapatnam despite veterinary efforts.

Sources said the gaur succumbed to its injuries, days after it was rescued.

The animal had sustained deep injuries after being trapped in a snare allegedly laid by hunters. Forest officials had found the trapped gaur during patrolling in the Indukuru reserve forest under Rampachodavaram Forest Division in Polavaram district on September 10. Forest officials and veterinarians had tranquilised the animal and removed the wire snare before shifting it to Visakhapatnam for medical care.

The rescued Indian Gaur was sent to the Animal Rescue Centre in Visakhapatnam. However, the animal died later.