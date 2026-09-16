Guntur Collector orders measures to revive inactive MSMEs across district

GUNTUR: Directing district officials to shift focus from office-bound routines to active field monitoring, Guntur District Collector CM Saikanth Varma on Tuesday mandated time-bound resolution of long-pending public grievances and ordered immediate steps to revive inactive MSMEs across the district.

Chaired at the Collectorate Video Conference Hall to review implementation strategies following the recent state-level Collectors’ Conference, the meeting laid down clear operational benchmarks for government departments.

Stressing that Guntur holds the highest concentration of MSMEs in AP, Varma instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of non-functional industrial units. He directed authorities to assess the operational bottlenecks of idle units and facilitate their revival to boost local employment and economic momentum.

The Collector mandated that all official file movement across departments must strictly transition to the e-Office platform without procedural delays.

The Collector instructed health, women and child welfare, and education officials to identify adolescent girls early, provide health interventions and counseling, and execute targeted awareness drives.

Additionally, to bolster student safety, Varma directed the immediate installation of CCTV cameras across all welfare hostels in Guntur, alongside regular administrative inspections covering food quality, sanitation, and amenities.

To track administrative progress dynamically, the Collector ordered all department heads to feed their Key Performance Indicator (KPI) metrics regularly into the district control room.

He further instructed officials to implement year-round green cover programmes to expand the district tree canopy and push government schools to improve education, sanitation, and infrastructure to achieve top rankings in statewide school star ratings.