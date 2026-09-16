GVMC expands from 98 to 120 wards as Andhra government finalises delimitation

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will now have 120 wards, up from the existing 98, with the State government finalising the delimitation and notifying the revised ward boundaries.

The government issued a Gazette notification on September 14 detailing the final boundaries and areas covered by the 120 wards. The final notification followed a preliminary exercise during which objections and suggestions were invited from the public.

Under the revised structure, the Bheemunipatnam zone comprises wards 1 to 5, while the Madhurawada zone covers wards 6 to 11 and ward 120. The East zone comprises wards 12 to 29, South zone wards 30 to 45 and North zone wards 46 to 62.

The West zone has wards 66 to 82 and Gajuwaka wards 83 to 101. The newly structured peripheral zones include Aganampudi with wards 102 to 106, Anakapalle with wards 107 to 112 and Pendurthi with wards 113 to 119.

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has directed the publication of ward-wise photo electoral rolls based on the revised boundaries on September 22. The rolls will be prepared using January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date and the latest Assembly electoral rolls.

The respective GVMC Zonal Commissioners will prepare and publish the ward-wise photo electoral rolls in their jurisdictions. GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg advised the citizens to verify their details and check the revised ward boundaries after the rolls are published.