Head constable saves injured passenger trapped under train, receives SP’s appreciation in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Elamanchili Rural police station head constable M Chandrarao (HC-496) saved an seriously injured passenger who was trapped under a train near Tuni railway station on September 14.

Anakapalle district SP Tuhin Sinha on Tuesday presented him a certificate of appreciation and also cash prize. Chandrarao was travelling on the Dhanbad Express from Visakhapatnam to Alappuzha when an unidentified passenger tried to board the train while it was moving slowly near Tuni railway station. The passenger lost his balance and fell on the tracks under a coach, suffering serious injuries and got trapped between the tracks.

As soon as the train stopped, Chandrarao got down and crawled under the coach and pulled the injured passenger out and ensured that he was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Speaking at a programme held at the District Police Office, the SP said Chandrarao’s quick response in a difficult situation and his efforts to save a human life were commendable. He said that while others at the scene were filming the incident, Chandrarao went to bring injured passenger to safety.