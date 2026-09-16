Interstate temple theft gang nabbed, 21 kg silver seized in Andhra

ANANTAPUR: Kalyandurg Rural Circle police arrested three members of an interstate temple theft gang and recovered 21 kg of silver ornaments, melted silver bars and a two-wheeler, all worth about Rs 40 lakh.

The gang allegedly targeted temples in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, stealing silver ornaments adorning deities and silver idols. Police said the accused wore masks and gloves to avoid leaving evidence and either sprayed CCTV lenses to blur footage or stole DVRs.

Anantapur SP P Jagadish disclosed the details at a press conference on Tuesday. The arrested were Kurapati Sai Kumar (27) of Nandamuri Nagar, Anantapur; Kanumukkala Chand Basha (29) of Akkampalli village, Anantapur Rural mandal; and Gundappagari Sudam (32) of Kodigenahalli, Parigi mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district.

Sai Kumar, a vehicle servicing worker, and Chand Basha, a tile-layer, allegedly turned to temple thefts to make easy money. After Sudam joined them, the trio committed nine thefts in AP and Karnataka. The cases were reported in Kambadur, Brahmasamudram, Settur, Pamidi, Bukkarayasamudram, Ramagiri-Nasanakota, Roddham, Koratagere and Kyasasandra in Tumakuru district, Karnataka.

Police said Sai Kumar and Chand Basha were involved previously in six cases in Singanamala, Narpala, Anantapur, Garladinne and Bukkarayasamudram. Sudam also had cases. Following a theft at Rampuram Maremmma temple, police intensified vigil and arrested them.