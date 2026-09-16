Land identified for INCOIS Regional Centre in Kakinada

KAKINADA: The proposal to establish a regional centre of the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) in Kakinada has moved forward, with the district administration identifying suitable land.

Rajya Sabha Member Sana Sathish Babu initiated the plan, highlighting the needs of fishermen. On July 21, 2026, he met Union Minister Jitendra Singh in New Delhi and formally requested a NIOT/INCOIS facility.

Singh later confirmed the proposal had been examined and land identified. The matter was forwarded to the Industries Department for approval.

On September 9, the Ministry of Earth Sciences informed the MP that INCOIS had approached the State government for land, following which the Collector identified a site.

The centre is expected to bring ocean and weather information services closer to coastal communities, including Potential Fishing Zone advisories, tuna and hilsa fishery services, coral bleaching alerts and ocean observation datasets. Officials said the project marks a significant step for Andhra Pradesh’s maritime sector.